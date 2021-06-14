SETCA All-Star Classics set for the week
The Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA) have their All-Star Classics set for this week as a slew of local seniors will get to represent their respective high schools one more time. This is the 9th year of the All-Star Classic and the 6th year that CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine is the Title Sponsor. The schedule of events to showcase Southeast Texas high school talent will also be announced:
Wednesday, June 16, 5:00 p.m., All-Star Softball and All-Star Baseball at Barbers Hill High School
Thursday, June 17, 4:30 p.m, All-Star Volleyball, All-Star Girls Basketball, All-Star Boys Basketball at East Chambers High School Gym
Friday, June 18, 7:00 p.m, All-Star Football at Beaumont Memorial Stadium
Here are the All-Star Coaches
Softball
East Team: Rebekah Ragsdale – Orangefield
West Team: Garrett Gates – Huffman-Hargrave
Baseball
East Team: Jacob Walton – Beaumont West Brook
West Team: David Denny – Barbers Hill
Volleyball
East Team: Maci Wilmore – Deweyville
West Team: Johnathan Snipes – East Chambers
Girls Basketball
East Team: Kara Skinner – Port Neches-Groves (formerly)
West Team: Troy Carrell – Woodville
Boys Basketball
East Team: David Green – Beaumont United
West Team: Todd Sutherland – East Chambers
Football
East Team: Marcus Graham – Beaumont United
West Team: Greg Neece – Anahuac
Here are the All-Star players representing from Orange County Schools:
VOLLEYBALL
Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City
Emma Humplik, Orangefield
SOFTBALL
Madeline Stephenson, LC-M
Bailey Frenzel, LC-M
Karson Friar, LC-M
Codie Sorge, Orangefield
Emma Humplik, Orangefield
Ryden Stanfield, Orangefield
Olivia Grant, Orangefield
Taliyah Washington, WO-S
Skylar Head, Vidor
BASEBALL
Sam Carpenter, Bridge City
Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield
Tyler Gray, Vidor
Jalen Thompson, WO-S
BOYS Basketball
Gabe Castillo, Bridge City
Jesse Doucette, LC-M, Quintin Proctor, WO-S
Bryan Keller, WO-S
FOOTBALL
Cody Howard, Bridge City
Oscar Carranza, Bridge City
Ethan Tant, LC-M
Mason Sampson, Orangefield
Ty Vincent, Vidor
Miguel Villeda, WO-S
Braden Gant, WO-S
Jasachin Harris, WO-S
