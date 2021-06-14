Orange Police Beat 6.11-6.13.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 11 – June 13, 2021:
Friday, June 11
- Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont
- Suspicious person at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Barkins
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Pornography/ Obscene material was reported to the Orange Police Department
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of MacArthur Drive
- Runaway juvenile at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Controlled substance on Sunset Circle B
Saturday, June 12
- Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Obstruct police at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2600 block of Golden Oak
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of Border Street
- Robbery at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
Sunday, June 13
- Obstruct police at the 2000 block of MacArthur Drive
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Warrant service at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
