NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 7:30 a.m. 6.14.21

The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico to a medium 60%. A broad low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche will slowly drift north this week. By the end of the week it could be a tropical depression in the central Gulf.

Because of its close proximity to our region by next weekend, rain chances will be going up. In addition, tides will run above normal.

More specific details will come into focus as we head through this week, so be sure to keep up with updates from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

P.S. There are two other systems NHC is monitoring. A low pressure system has a high 70% chance for development off the coast of North Carolina. That system will not be a threat to us. A tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has a low 20% chance for development, but it will run into an unfavorable environment later this week.