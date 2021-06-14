LSCO welcomes Harle to campus

Lamar State College Orange was thrilled to host Texas State University System Regent Nicki Harle at the campus recently.

Regent Harle is a past president of the alumni association of Texas State University, her alma mater, and also received their Alumni Achievement Award in 2008 in recognition of personal and professional achievements.

Regent Harle has been a member of the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) since 1996 and is passionate about helping rural communities thrive through leadership development.

We appreciate Regent Harle making the trip to Orange to spend time with LSCO President Thomas Johnson and Provost Wendy Elmore.