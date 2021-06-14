LDWF Agents Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Union Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a boating fatality that occurred on June 12 in Union Parish.

The body of Ernest A. Walker Jr., 38, of Downsville, was recovered from Lake D’Arbonne around 2:10 a.m. on June 13.

Agents received information around 8 p.m. on June 12 about a missing boater on Lake D’Arbonne near Farmersville. Agents responded to the scene immediately and began searching for Walker Jr.

According to the other occupants on the vessel, Walker Jr. was a passenger on a pontoon boat when they decided to jump in the water to swim. Walker Jr. disappeared shortly thereafter and one of the other occupants immediately called for help.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Walker Jr. was not wearing a personal flotation device.