David Glenn Cooper, 48, of Orange, passed away on June 8, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services with masonic services conducted by the Madison Masonic Lodge 126 will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Kevin Brown. Burial will follow at Hudson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on February 6, 1973, he was the son of Dawl Cooper and Linda Vaughn (Simon). To know David, was to know love and joy. David was a “past master” with Madison Masonic Lodge 126. He worked diligently for Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 26 years. His family was the center of his entire universe, and he always put them first. David cherished being a father to Cole, making sure he was involved and present in any activity Cole was interested in. He coached his son’s little league baseball team and bonded deeply through every inning. He captured the attention of everyone when he entered a room, never met a stranger, and had a heart of gold in the truest form. David left an impact on everyone he met and will be deeply missed for years to come.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy Grant.

He is survived by his father, Dawl Cooper and wife Nan; mother, Linda Vaughn and husband Dennis; loving wife of 23 years, Susan Cooper; beloved son, Cole Cooper; and siblings, Hollie Casas and husband Joseph, Jamey Grant, Danny Grant and wife Tommie Jo, Bryan Vaughn and wife Tiffanie, and Natalie Vaughn and wife Gay Wucher.

Serving as pallbearers will be Gary Marshall, Todd Marshall, Danny Grant, Jamey Grant, Bryan Vaughn and Joseph Casas.’

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Texas Children’s Hospital, Neonatal ICU at texaschildrens.org.