OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Joining NAACP aids in the growth of the community

City of Orange we have several opportunities for citizens who want to join the NAACP Chapter in Orange, Texas. As part of the Executive Board, we can sign you up and get you associated with being a part of something that will help grow the community.

The NAACP has done countless scholarships, donations, community service etc. to help out different communities WORLDWIDE!! If you like to become a member you may contact myself or any member of the Executive Board Reverend John Jefferson, Mrs. Margaret Adams, Mrs. Kianna Brooks, Council woman Terrie Salter, Grover Roberts Lee etc. to become an active member. Let us all work together to really grow our community.

It is one thing to complain about what is taking place in our city, but it is another to really be that person that WANTS to make a difference. This is your time now to really make a difference and get involved with a legacy that continues to put its citizens first.

The NAACP of the Orange Chapter wants members who are ready to work and build.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter of Orange, Texas/ NAACP of the Orange Chapter Executive Board/ Activist for Bring POSITIVITY Back, Owner & Founder of Livol LLC