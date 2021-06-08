June 8, 2021

  • 86°

UIL State Baseball schedule

By Van Wade

Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Here is the UIL State Baseball schedule for the week:

Schedule

Wednesday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m.       Kennard (15-5) vs. Hubbard (25-10)

12:00 p.m.     Nazareth (22-3) vs. Fayetteville (17-9)

2A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m.       Shiner (33-4) vs. New Deal (27-4)

7:00 p.m.       Bosqueville (35-3) vs. Garrison (28-8)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

1:00 p.m.       Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) vs. Stephenville (28-8-1)

4:00 p.m.       Sinton (33-4) vs. Rusk (27-7)

Thursday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 a.m.       Conference 1A Final

12:00 p.m.     Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m.       Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)

7:00 p.m.       Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 p.m.       Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 a.m.       Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) vs. Brock (31-10-1)

12:00 p.m.     Malakoff (36-7) vs. Gunter (36-8)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 p.m.       Keller (35-7) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (27-12-1)

7:00 p.m.       Comal Smithson Valley (35-5) vs. Rockwall Heath (36-11-1)

Saturday, June 12

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, 6A FINALS

9:00 a.m.       Conference 3A Final

12:00 p.m.     Conference 5A Final

4:00 p.m.       Conference 6A Final

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar