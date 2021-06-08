UIL State Baseball schedule
Here is the UIL State Baseball schedule for the week:
Schedule
Wednesday, June 9
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A SEMIFINALS
9:00 a.m. Kennard (15-5) vs. Hubbard (25-10)
12:00 p.m. Nazareth (22-3) vs. Fayetteville (17-9)
2A SEMIFINALS
4:00 p.m. Shiner (33-4) vs. New Deal (27-4)
7:00 p.m. Bosqueville (35-3) vs. Garrison (28-8)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A SEMIFINALS
1:00 p.m. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (33-8) vs. Stephenville (28-8-1)
4:00 p.m. Sinton (33-4) vs. Rusk (27-7)
Thursday, June 10
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
1A & 2A FINALS
9:00 a.m. Conference 1A Final
12:00 p.m. Conference 2A Final
5A SEMIFINALS
4:00 p.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (35-8-1) vs. Amarillo (33-9)
7:00 p.m. Hallsville (32-8) vs. Leander Rouse (30-10)
UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin
4A FINAL
6:30 p.m. Conference 4A Final
Friday, June 11
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A SEMIFINALS
9:00 a.m. Corpus Christi London (32-5-1) vs. Brock (31-10-1)
12:00 p.m. Malakoff (36-7) vs. Gunter (36-8)
6A SEMIFINALS
4:00 p.m. Keller (35-7) vs. Houston Strake Jesuit (27-12-1)
7:00 p.m. Comal Smithson Valley (35-5) vs. Rockwall Heath (36-11-1)
Saturday, June 12
Dell Diamond, Round Rock
3A, 5A, 6A FINALS
9:00 a.m. Conference 3A Final
12:00 p.m. Conference 5A Final
4:00 p.m. Conference 6A Final
