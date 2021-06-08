Texas man among four cited for Red Snapper violations in Plaquemines Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited four men for alleged recreational fishing violations on June 4 in Plaquemines Parish.

Agents cited Shaun Bertrand, 49, of Humble, Texas, Randall Godso, 50, of Prairieville, Jonas Ray, 50, of Opelousas, and Timothy Reed, 46, of Creekside, Penn., for failing to keep fish intact, possessing over the limit of red snapper, and taking red snapper during a closed season.

Agents were on a Joint Enforcement Agreement patrol with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations (NOAA) when they stopped the subjects in the Mississippi River near Venice to conduct a license and creel check on June 4.

Agents boarded the vessel and found the subjects in possession of seven red snapper and 14 red snapper filets. This put the subjects at 14 total red snapper and six over their allowed limit of two per fisherman.

The subjects also admitted to catching the red snapper on Thursday, June 3. Red snapper season for 2021 began on May 28 and is on weekends only (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and the Mondays after Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Failing to keep fish intact carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Taking over limit of red snapper and taking red snapper during a closed season brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense.

The subjects may also face civil restitution for the illegally taken red snapper totaling $200.83. The seven red snapper and 14 filets were seized and donated to a local charity.

Agents involved in the case are Senior Agent Kyle Haydel and Corporal Thomas Forehand.