Newton County Sheriff’s report 6.7.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 69 calls to service last week from May 31st to June 6th, 2021. We currently have 23 inmates in the following Jails, 10 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 3 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:

Kirbyville: Trespassing Suspicious Activity

Bleakwood: Loud Noise / Loud Explosion; Reckless Driving; Deadly Conduct

Toledo Bend: Loud Music

Burkeville: 4-Wheelers on the roadway; Suspicious Activity

Wiergate: Trespassing; Threat

Deweyville: Assault-Simple; Suspicious Activity; Harassment; Reckless driving; Loud Music.

Bon Weir: Trespassing; Suspicious Activity; Assault

Old Salem: Reckless Driving; Suspicious Activity.

Newton (Unincorporated): Theft; Trespassing; Suspicious Activity.

Jamestown: Unwanted Subject. Illegal Dumping of Trash

Old Champion: Suspicious Activity/Extra Patrol

Pine Grove: Illegal Dumping of Trash

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”