June 8, 2021

  • 86°
Courtesy Photo

Burke captures Zaharias Award for third straight time

By Van Wade

Published 9:02 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

For the third straight year, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Jack Burke captured the Male Player of the Year at the Babe Zaharias Golf Awards Monday night.

That wraps up a tremendous run for Burke as a four-year LC-M golf standout as he will now look to make his mark playing for Texas State starting in the fall.

The Female Player of the Year was Hardin-Jefferson’s Makenna Henry.

