Burke captures Zaharias Award for third straight time
For the third straight year, Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Jack Burke captured the Male Player of the Year at the Babe Zaharias Golf Awards Monday night.
That wraps up a tremendous run for Burke as a four-year LC-M golf standout as he will now look to make his mark playing for Texas State starting in the fall.
The Female Player of the Year was Hardin-Jefferson’s Makenna Henry.
You Might Like
LC-M Hoop Camp a nice success again
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bear Basketball Camp was a tremendous success last week as a slew of campers got in... read more