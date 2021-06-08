BBQ or Fish Fundraiser Dinners July

Gate City Guild will hold a fundraiser from 9 a.m. until sold out, on Friday, July 9 at 110 Amaryllis Ave. in Orange. Pick your entrée, leg quarter and link or three pieces fried or baked catfish. Sides are dirty rice, green beans, potato salad, bread, and a drink. Dinners are $10 each. Bake fish is an option if ordered by 9 a.m. Friday. For more information or to preorder, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730. Proceeds go to the Back to School Fundraiser.