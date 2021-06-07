LC-M Hoop Camp a nice success again
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bear Basketball Camp was a tremendous success last week as a slew of campers got in plenty of hoop action both at The Grove and at the Bear Cave.
The LC-M hoop stafdf would like to thank all of the campers, parents and workers that made it all a ton of fun.
You Might Like
Wendell Moore joins Lamar hoop staff
BEAUMONT, Texas – Wendell Moore has been named assistant coach announced Lamar University head basketball coach Alvin Brooks Wednesday afternoon.... read more