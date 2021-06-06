Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Texas 2021 Torch Award Finalists announced

BBB Serving Southeast Texas announces the finalists for the 23rd Annual Torch Awards for Ethics:

Torch Business Finalists:

Alter’s Gem Jewelry Ltd

American Air Systems, Inc

Imani Quality Concepts, LLC

MCT Credit Union

M & D Supply

South County Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center, Inc

Spark Finalists:

Gregory Clark, Legendary Inspection Group, LLC

Haley Hendrix, Saige + Grey, LLC

Winners will be announced on the evening of Thursday June 10th at Torch Awards 2021: Big & Bright at the Beaumont Civic Center.

This year’s celebration will include magic + comedy entertainment with Curt Miller, dinner with Texas favorites by Rockin’ A Café, Live Auction, 50/50 Raffle, Photobooth and more. We will be honoring local SETX businesses and recognizing the 2021 Student of Integrity Scholarship recipients.

For over 20 years, the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics have recognized businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of personal character; ensure that the organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics; and consequently, generate trust with its customers and the community.

“We are grateful to be celebrating these local leaders after the unprecedented challenges to businesses and consumers in 2020. Sustaining through adversity is just one of many positive attributes of top leaders in our region,” said BBB Southeast Texas CEO and President Liz Fredrichs.

This is the 3rd year that BBB SETX will award a business in the Spark category. Spark is a Torch Award for Entrepreneurship, recognizing millennial owned and/or operated organizations that demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission, and connect with community.

“Millennial entrepreneurship is alive and well in SETX. These young leaders are an inspiration and testimony to the thriving business community we enjoy in our region.”

Make reservations for the 23rd Torch Awards by visiting: bbb.org/southeast-texas/tae/event/ or contacting Candace Carver-Brooks candacecarverbrooks@bbbsetexas.org or 409-527-3718

In addition to the event, BBB SETX is hosting an online auction that is running now through 8pm on June 10th. View items and make bids at beaumonttorch.bidding4charity.com/