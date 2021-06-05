Vidor Police Beat 5.26 -6.1.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 26 – June 1, 2021:
Wednesday, May 26
- Assault at the 300 block of South Tannahill Street
- Criminal mischief at the 2100 block of Berwick Street
- Warrant service at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12
Thursday, May 27
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Boomtown
- Assist other agency at Main and Farm to Market Road 1132
- Trespassing at the 400 block of Ethel
- Criminal traffic violation at the 100 block of Old Hwy. 90 East
Saturday, May 29
- Assault at the 300 block of Oakland Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of Park Street
Sunday, May 30
- Assault at the 600 block of Tupelo Street
- Theft at the 200 block of Smith Street
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of North Archie Street
- Burglary at the 300 block of Bluebird Street
Monday, May 31
- Assist other agency at State Hwy. 12 and Johnson
- Trespassing at the 800 block of Laura Lane
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Main Street
- Criminal mischief at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
- Assist other agency at the 800 block of Main Street
Tuesday, June 1
- Assist other agency at the 800 block of Interstate 10 west
- Crimes against person – injury to child/elderly/disabled at the 600 block of South Archie
- Assist other agency at Evangeline Drive and Sutton
- Robbery at the 600 block of Old Hwy 90 West
- Controlled substance at Hwy 90 near Elementary School
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
30 years later and still searching for leads
By Dawn Burleigh The Fultons have waited 30 years for closure and may be a step closing with the announcement... read more