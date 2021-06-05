OP-ED: Living Life: Spending time as a family

Summer is here and with it comes much excitement in our household. We will now officially have a senior in high school and one more kiddo will begin driving. The pool will begin to earn its keep by keeping the kids entertained and off their electronics. Carnival setup has begun and opening day is not too far off. Vacation will also be upon us very soon as well. So much for calm, restful days.

Our goal this summer, even with all the activities, is to spend time together. The kids are growing up fast and as each day ticks by, so does our time with them. While it is sad to see them grow up, it is also exciting to see the people they are becoming. In both the fun times, and the not so fun ones, I hope they realize what our family means to us. Our crazy group of 8 is everything to me.

Our summer togetherness will definitely start out on a positive note, but I am sure we will have our moments of too much family interaction. Those are some of the most interesting to experience. (Obviously I am being facetious).

What I do hope my children take away from all this together time is what they mean to us. We want them to spend time together. We want them to see different parts our world. We want them to experience things. Too quickly they will be adults and some of the ‘magic’ from their youth disappears. It’s best to enjoy being free from responsibilities as much as you can. You’ll be an adult soon enough.

So, here’s to carnival rides, long-haul drives to Disneyworld, splashing in the pool, and just hanging out together. Whatever you do, be intentional about it. Even though they might not realize it now, your kids will come to cherish those memories just as much as you do.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com