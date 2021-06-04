Orange Police Beat 6.3.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 3, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in fatality at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes
- Damaged property at the 1800 block of Dupont Drive
- Fraud at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 1078
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Green Ave and 10th Street
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Park Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
