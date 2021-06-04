June 4, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.24-5.30.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:53 pm Friday, June 4, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 24 – May 30, 2021:

Monday, May 24

  • Burglary at the 3700 block of Elk Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 15600 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
  • Fleet collision at the 1200 block of 16th Street in Orange. A unit was involved in a collision
  • Disturbance at the 5200 block of Atkinson Circle in Orange
  • Threats on Little Cypress Drive in Orange
  • Assault at the 900 block of Camellia Street in Rose City
  • Assault at the 3400 block of Little Cypress Drive in Orange

Tuesday, May 25

  • Traffic stop at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Alarm at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 1900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Sunnydale Road in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 3700 block of Brent Drive in Orange
  • Fire at the 200 block of Regina Drive in Vidor.
  • Disturbance at the 1100 block of North Linscomb in Vidor

Wednesday, May 26

  • Animal bite at the 100 block of Shiloh Ridge Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 6100 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 7500 block of Big Oak Street in Orange

Thursday, May 27

  • Burglary in progress at the 1200 block of Osteen Road in Vidor
  • Robbery at the 5300 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Farm to Market Road 2802 in Orange
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Vidor
  • Assault at the 5800 block of Dixie Drive in Vidor

Friday, May 28

  • Criminal mischief at the 8400 block of Bridgefield Drive in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 3000 block of Lawn Oak in Orange

Saturday, May 29

  • Fraud at the 1200 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Bunns Bluff in Vidor

Sunday, May 30

  • Fire at the 2300 block of Linda Street in Orange
  • Assault at the corner of Willowbend and Big Bend Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 3100 block of Farm to Market Road 3247 in Orange
  • Reckless driving on State Hwy. 12 in Mauriceville. A person was arrested.

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

