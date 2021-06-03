Two Louisiana Men Cited for Contest Fraud after Bass Tournament in Caddo Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two Louisiana men for alleged contest fraud in Caddo Parish on May 29.

Agents cited Hunter Moss, 24, of Mooringsport, and Phillip Purcell, 30, of Oil City, for contest fraud in a bass tournament held on Caddo Lake.

Agents received a complaint that Moss and Purcell had committed contest fraud. During the investigation, agents learned that Moss and Purcell caught three bass previously during the week and kept them alive in a basket near a dock on the lake.

During questioning, Moss and Purcell admitted to retrieving the three bass from the dock when the tournament started. The three bass were then included in the five bass they weighed in for the tournament.

Contest fraud brings up to a $3,000 fine and one year in jail.