June 4, 2021

Orange Police Beat

Orange Police Beat 6.2.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:33 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for  June 2, 2021:

  • Deadly conduct at the 2300 block of Bolton Road
  • Identity theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Runaway juvenile on Circle P
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

