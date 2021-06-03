Orange Police Beat 6.2.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 2, 2021:
- Deadly conduct at the 2300 block of Bolton Road
- Identity theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Cordrey Ave
- Falsify drug test at the 100 block of Border Street
- Runaway juvenile on Circle P
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
