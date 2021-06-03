June 4, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 6.3.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:55 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Weather

A wet forecast continues – rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected every day for the next week.

Rain totals will be 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts.

Expect street flooding during periods of heavy rains. Stay off roads during flash flood warnings.

Minor to moderate river flooding could worsen over the next week, depending on where the rain falls.

