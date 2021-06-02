June 2, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.28 – 5.31.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:41 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 28 – May 31, 2021:

Friday, May 28

  • Sexual offense reported
  • Warrant at Farm to Market Road 105 and Woodcock
  • Abandon vehicle at Womack near Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Theft at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Warrant service at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of Green Ave
  • Threats at the 3500 block of Ridgemont Drive

Saturday, May 29

  • Warrant at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Warrant at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Simmons and Green
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of Schley Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1000 block of Main Ave
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Warrant at the 1700 block of Scholars

Sunday, May 30

  • Disorderly conduct at the 200 block of Cherry Ave
  • Assault at the 400 block of Dewey Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Dewey Ave
  • Weapons offense at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos
  • Warrant at 29th and West Park
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
  • Abandon vehicle at the 4300 block of Meeks Drive
  • Warrant at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
  • Runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

Monday, May 31

  • Warrant at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Robbery at the 1100 block of Burton Ave
  • Robbery at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

