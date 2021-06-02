BCE honors tremendous custodians

The Bridge City Elementary Employees of the Month recognition goes to the custodians! This team is made up of Esther Brown, Joann Branham, Diana Gilstrap, Janette Dillon, Joel Placette and Blake Ware. They have all worked hard throughout the year cleaning, disinfecting, fogging, and sanitizing the campus to make sure everyone stays healthy and safe. They’ve rolled with every change, and are always willing to do whatever is asked of them. Head Custodian, Esther Brown, says it is a joy to serve the kids, and she loves that she is making a clean healthy environment for them. Ms. Joann Branham is the longest serving member of the custodian staff with 25 years of service, and she says loves her coworkers and the children. Ms. Diana Gilstrap has made a name for herself on campus with the kindness, treats, and famous “words of wisdom” she shares with the students. She goes out of her way to make every child feel loved and special. Every single member of this crew is a valuable asset and their hard work doesn’t go unrecognized. Thank you all for your service and dedication!