June 1, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 6/1/21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:16 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Weather

We are expecting an active weather pattern through the weekend. Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected. During periods of heavy rain, expect street flooding and reduced visibilities. If a flash flood warning is issued, stay off the streets if possible,

Rain totals for the next week will be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with locally over 10 inches possible.
