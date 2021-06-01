NWS Lake Charles weather update: 3 p.m. 6/1/21
Weather
We are expecting an active weather pattern through the weekend. Daily showers and thunderstorms are expected. During periods of heavy rain, expect street flooding and reduced visibilities. If a flash flood warning is issued, stay off the streets if possible,
Rain totals for the next week will be in the 2 to 5 inch range, with locally over 10 inches possible.
