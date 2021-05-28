Orange Police Beat 5.27.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 27, 2021:
- Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Strickland Drive
- Burglary at the 200 block of Decatur Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1300 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Warrant at the 200 block of Border
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Church Street
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 5.26.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 26, 2021: Evading detention... read more