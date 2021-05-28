Deceased body identified

VIDOR— A body found Wednesday morning in Vidor has been identified as Allen Laden, 27, of Vidor.

Officials are waiting for autopsy and toxicology results to determine case of death.

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at approximately 06:25 a.m. the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received a call of a deceased person in the 100 Block of Sargent Street in Vidor.

The caller advised that when he went to tend to his animals, he located a white male lying in his garden. The individual appeared deceased. Responding officers located the body and began a death investigation. There are no signs of trauma to the body.

Justice of the Peace Rodney Price arrived and ordered an autopsy to determine cause of death.