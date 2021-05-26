Memorial Day Closures

In observance of Memorial Day, the City of Orange will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be on duty keeping us safe.

Waste Management will service its usual route on this day. Regular City business will resume on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

On Memorial Day, the City of Orange encourages citizens to take a moment and remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving our country.

The Orange Leader office will be closed on Monday, May 31, 2021.