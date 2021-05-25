Britten named WOCCISD Teacher of the Year
At the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District board meeting Monday night Jordan Britten was named the District’s Teacher of the Year. Britten goes above and beyond for the students at WOCCISD. Congrats on the prestigious award.
