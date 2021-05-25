May 25, 2021

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

Britten named WOCCISD Teacher of the Year

By Van Wade

Published 9:31 am Tuesday, May 25, 2021

At the West Orange Cove Consolidated Independent School District board meeting Monday night Jordan Britten was named the District’s Teacher of the Year. Britten goes above and beyond for the students at WOCCISD. Congrats on the prestigious award.

