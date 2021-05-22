STAN helps official keep residents alert during emergencies

Maybe you registered for Southeast Texas Alerting Network (STAN) and have since moved or started a new job. Now is a good time to check to see if you need to update your information.

STAN helps local emergency management officials to send messages to the public with two types of messages.

First is the emergency message such as the need to evacuate. In the case of an event that warrants public action, local emergency management can send emergency messages describing what actions need to be taken in response to the emergency.

Second is an outreach message such as water outages, street closures or traffic notices.

The convenience of STAN notifications is you can set it up to send you a text message so it goes directly to your phone and you will get it no matter where you are. Direct phone calls of a recorded message or email notifications are also available.

Since you’re not always at home, you can register to make sure you receive notifications no matter where you are. That way, if you’re at work and something happens near your home, you’ll know about it. Register at http://www.thestan.com/register to sign up for cell phone notifications via voice or text, or to sign up for email notifications. You can also sign up to receive outreach messages.

You can also call 1-844-578-7826 to register for notifications.

Complete the information form with your name, phone number, email, password and address. Providing your address allows officials to target alerts to specific areas when appropriate.

Once you have completed registration, you can go back to your city/county’s page at any time using the buttons to the right and log in with your email address and password to manage contact information, add phone numbers, emails and addresses and add or remove subscriptions.

Also, at any time, you can call 1-877-THE-STAN (1-877-843-7826) toll-free and hear important messages from local emergency management officials or industry.

STAN is sponsored by the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission, the Industry of Southeast Texas, local media and the Local Emergency Planning Committees of Jefferson, Orange and Hardin Counties.