May 22, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 5.3-5.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:12 am Saturday, May 22, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from May 3 – May 9, 2021:

Monday, May 3

  • Juvenile problem at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 1800 block of Limerick Drive in Vidor

Tuesday, May 4

  • Theft at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange
  • Theft at the 100 block of Crosby Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 7700 block of Johnson Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 700 block of Spoonemore Road in Vidor
  • Found property at the 3000 block of Texas Avenue in Bridge City
  • Assault on Woodland Drive in Mauriceville

Wednesday, May 5

  • Disturbance at the 5500 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3500 block of Beadle Road in Orange
  • Assault at the 5700 block of Woodland Drive in Orange
  • Discharge of firearms at the 7500 block of Express Lane in Orange

Thursday, May 6

  • Sexual assault of a child in Orange County.
  • Burglary at the 8100 block of Quail Trail Road in Orange
  • Found property at the 400 block of Simmons Road in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at Old Hwy. 62 and South College Street in Orange
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
  • Harassment in the Vidor area.

Friday, May 7

  • Recovery of stolen property at the 4200 block of Main in Vidor
  • Fraud at the 8000 block of Old Hwy. 90 in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 2000 block of Woodland Ridge in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 4200 block of North Main in Pine Forest

Saturday, May 8

  • Suspicious circumstances at the 7000 block of South Bilbo Road in Orange
  • Theft at the 12000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Found property at the 200 block of Pine Forest Drive in Vidor
  • Trespasser at the 2900 block of Call Street in Vidor

Sunday, May 9

  • Disturbance at the 858 mile marker on Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle Drive in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 7500 block of Mason Road in Orange
  • Pursuit on Sawmill Road in Vidor.
  • Disturbance at the 2200 block of Claire Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

