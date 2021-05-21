Orange Police Beat 5.20.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 20, 2021:
- Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
- Public intoxication at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
- Warrant service at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
