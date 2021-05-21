May 21, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:37 am Friday, May 21, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 20, 2021:

  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
  • Public intoxication at the 2300 block of Fairway Drive
  • Stolen vehicle at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
  • Warrant service at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

