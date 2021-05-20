County asking residents to report damages

Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Disaster Rebuild is encouraging all residents in the surrounding areas to self-report damages sustained to their homes and/or businesses as a result of the severe weather via the iSTAT website below. The objective of this survey is to identify damages and support emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during the recent severe weather event.

Within the survey, you will have the opportunity to upload photos of your damages. Please ensure photos are clear and depict disaster related damages.

This survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by visiting: https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/.

Reporting damages to Orange County Office of Emergency Management is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.