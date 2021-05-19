WO-S grad Dupree wraps up nice track run for Longhorns

Former West Orange-Stark track standout high jumper Jared Dupree wrapped up a great track career and will graduate from the University of Texas this weekend.

He was part of the Longhorns track team that just captured the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championships over the weekend.

Dupree wrapped up his great track time at Texas by placing eighth in the Outdoor Championships. He was seventh at the Big 12 Championships as a sophomore and notched eighth as a junior.

At WO-S, Dupree lettered all four years in basketball and track and also lettered twice in football. He cleared a high of 6-9 at the district meet as a senior. He was a member of the Superintendent’s Honor Roll, Principal’s Honor Roll and was a member of the National Honor Society and served as the NHS Vice President as a senior.