VIDEOS: Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help in identifying a robbery suspect

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 shortly after 6:00 A.M. Deputies were flagged down at a Game Room business located at 4315 North Main in Vidor, Texas in reference to a robbery which just occurred. The business clerks stated they were robbed at gunpoint by a white male wearing a black hat, red mask, grey hoodie, gloves, black pants, and black shoes. The suspect pointed a black in color rifle at the clerks to obtain an unknown amount of cash. The suspect then left on foot and ran behind the business. If anyone has any information about the case they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.