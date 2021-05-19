Rising River Levels May Cause Flooding in Low Lying Areas

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging residents in flood-prone areas to exercise caution when traveling. Be especially careful at night, when it is harder to recognize and react to flood danger.

DPS wants to remind everyone of the following safety tips for floods:

• Turn around, don’t drown. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas.

• Moving water is extremely powerful and can undermine the integrity of a road.

• Avoid common high water areas. Stay aware from bridges and roads known to flood.

• Slow down and avoid hard braking.

• Increase following distance.

• Use DriveTexas.org to check current road conditions.