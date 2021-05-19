May 19, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:31 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 18, 2021:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1600 block of Link
  • Theft at the 2400 block of 4th Street
  • Theft at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1200 block of 1st Street
  • Missing person at the 3300 block of Cosmos
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 1000 block of Hickory Trails
  • Damaged property at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1600 block of Burton Ave.
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

