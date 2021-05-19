OP-ED: Story Over a Cup: A connoisseur of dad jokes

My favorite jokes in the world are Dad Jokes. As a point of order, they are my wife’s least favorite. But I figure if I tell enough of them, she will appreciate the humor of them.

To me there is nothing funnier than those punny punch lines.

If you were to follow my Facebook page or personal account you will see them both full of them.

I find them to be funny, and in times like these, we need laughter…

I was going to insert a time traveling dad joke right here, but none of the readers thought it was funny.

You can use Dad Jokes in almost any situation.

For instance, my wife and I were in a restaurant (one I probably can never go back to now), and the waitress asked me if we want a box for our leftovers, to which I replied, “No, but I would wrestle for them.”

My best stuff is so unappreciated.

I will hear a Dad joke today, and I will store it away to deliver at just the right time.

Yes, I am a connoisseur of Dad Jokes. I collect only the best of the worst to spring on my unsuspecting audience at just the right time.

We passed a cemetery recently and told the person I was traveling with that I wanted to invest in a cemetery. I felt it was a business that was taking off.

He asked why.

People are dying to get inside, I replied.

I need a new person to drink coffee with now.

And I will hold on to them forever. You never know when you will need one. After seeing a friend I had not been in contact with for years on Facebook, he mentioned my beard.

He didn’t like beards himself.

I replied, neither did I. But it grew on me.

I will probably see him again at our 2044 High School Reunion.

They are harmless fun. We need to lighten up these days. Far too often it is so easy to get mired in negativity and see the downside of the pandemic, the economy, politics, that bug crawling on your shoulder right now.

A good laugh at the weirdest time.

I told a wildlife friend recently I was shocked to find out no bobcats were actually named ‘Bob’

He was having a bad day, and this ill-timed Dad Joke made him laugh and made his day a little brighter.

And it’s times like those which make being a connoisseur of the Dad Joke worth it.

Making people’s days brighter. A little humor may not correct all of life’s woes, but it can make a moment a little less sucky.

Which reminds me, I bought an expensive fountain pen and was showing it to my wife the other day. She asked me what was so special about it.

I said it wrote underwater. She looked impressed. Then I added, it also wrote other words too.

She didn’t laugh.

Like I said, it’s growing on her.

Michael Cole is a syndicated columnist that when he is not writing, he is plotting global domination. You can follow him at www.storyoveracup.com