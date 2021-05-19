OP-ED: Positive Highlights: Being aware of mental health

The month of May is Mental Awareness Month. This is the time to really bring awareness to mental health and how it plays a significant role in the way people operate day to day.

In our society, the topic of mental health has been taboo and it was rarely ever discussed. It has gotten to the point where it also affects our youth as well.

Depression, low self-esteem, not having self-love, all plays a role in a way a person engages with his or herself.

We see it so often, people suffer in the privacy of their own homes and no one even knows what they are going through.

That is why I am a firm believer in always killing with kindness and being that positive influence in people’s lives. It does not cost anything to be kind to people. A simple smile or a hello could really brighten up a person’s day.

People go through challenging things every day and it is up to us to uplift people around us.

I am so glad Mental Health Awareness is being acknowledged and pray people will understand that going to therapy and confiding in people they can trust will help them mentally.

Let us all learn to be sensitive to the emotions of people always and to always be a lending ear to someone in need.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. Orange Alumnae Chapter/ Executive Committee Board Member NAACP Orange Texas, Activist and Author of Bring Positivity Back/ Owner of Livol LLC