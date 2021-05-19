LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations
Alison Smith from LifeShare Blood Center presented LC-M with a check for $1,520 for collecting 152 units of blood this school year. The money will go to the health science program.
Pictured from left to right are: Assistant Principal Kristy Brown, Alison Smith, and Health Science teacher Tara Parsons.
