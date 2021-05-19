May 19, 2021

Free Meals for Children WOCCISD

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Weather permitting, curbside meals will be available at West Orange-Stark Middle School from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday and Friday of this week. Beginning tomorrow, buses will also be delivering meals at the normal bus stops from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.

