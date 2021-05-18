Flood Relief: 5 U-Haul Stores Offering Help in Texas, Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — U-Haul® is making five facilities in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana available to provide 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the storms and severe flooding that have slammed the region over the last few days.

Creek and river flooding have left parts of Jasper and Beaumont underwater in Texas, with about a foot of rain forcing road and school closures. Hundreds of people have needed rescuing in the Louisiana cities of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, which has endured its third weather-related disaster in less than a year.

“Heavy rains have led to severe flooding in these communities, and countless families have seen their houses take on water and their possessions lost or damaged,” stated Jerry Bowden, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president.

“There will be a clean-up and recovery process in the coming days and weeks. We want our neighbors to know that help is available. Anyone impacted by these storms can make use of a storage room at no cost for one month while there is availability.”

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the participating store nearest them:

LOUISIANA

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road

8415 Greenwell Springs Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

(225) 424-5995

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom

700 Kaliste Saloom Road

Lafayette, LA 70508

(337) 443-4637

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fort Polk Entrance Road

1246 Entrance Road

Leesville, LA 71446

(337) 537-8635

TEXAS

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 & College

3885 Milam St.

Beaumont, TX 77701

(409) 833-4358

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastex Freeway & Lawrence Exit

8161 Eastex Frwy.

Beaumont, TX 77708

(409) 892-1184

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people’s homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.