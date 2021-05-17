Sand available for sand bags
Due to excessive rainfall experienced over the weekend and into today, and the potential for significant amounts for the next several days, Orange County has sand bags available at:
Precinct 1 County Maintenance barn located at North Hwy. 87 at North Teal Road.
Precinct 2 118797 State Hwy. 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket in Hwy. 62
Precinct 3 County Maintenance barn located in 2502 West Roundbunch Road
Precinct 4 County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street
Residents are welcome to bag the sand to use to protect their homes from riding water. Bring your own shovel.
TRAFFIC ALERT 5.17.21
Several areas around Southeast Texas are encountering flooding. Please avoiding driving through standing water and monitor DriveTexas.org for current road... read more