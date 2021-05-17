Orange Police Beat 5.14-5.16.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from May 14 – May 16, 2021:
Friday, May 14
- Damaged property at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
- Burglary at the 400 block of 37th Street
- Damaged property at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Runaway at the 3300 block of Cosmos Street
- Theft at the 1300 block of Park Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Warrant at 2800 block of Enner Road
Saturday, May 15
- Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Controlled substance at the Interstate 10 and MLK
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 2300 block of Pacific Street
- Warrant at the 200 block of West Dewey Ave
- Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 2100 block of 8th Street
Sunday, May 16
- Warrant, other county, at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Sexual offense in the Orange area
- Stolen vehicle at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
- Warrant service at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 12
- Theft at the 1000 block of West Bancroft Street
- Runaway at the 800 block of 3rd Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
