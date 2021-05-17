NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 5.17.21
Weather
Periods of rain, some heavy, is expected over the next 4 to 5 days.
Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches.
During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
