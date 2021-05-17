May 17, 2021

  • 70°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 5.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:00 am Monday, May 17, 2021

Weather

Periods of rain, some heavy, is expected over the next 4 to 5 days.

Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches.
During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
