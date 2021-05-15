Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.26-5.2.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 26 – May 2, 2021:
Monday, April 26
- Assault at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
- Threats at the 7300 block of State Hwy. 87 I Orange
- Fraud at the 3200 block of Lawn Oak Drive in Orange
- Found property at the 800 block of Border Street in Orange. A small bag of what appears to be methamphetamine was found on the second floor women’s bathroom inside a trash can.
- Disturbance on North Tram Road in Vidor
- Disturbance on North Main in Vidor
- Fraud on Mason Road in Orange
Tuesday, April 27
- Assault in the Orange area
- Assault at the Lakeview Sandbar in Vidor
- Suspicious person at the 2000 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Assault at the 9200 block of Bill Lane in Orange
- Theft at the 200 block of Border Street
- Threats at the 900 block of Yandell Road in Vidor
Wednesday, April 28
- Theft at the 5800 block of Tyler Street in Vidor
- Theft at the 18000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Theft at the 400 block of Connolly Road in Vidor
- Disturbance at the 5600 block of Main in Vidor
- Suspicious circumstances at the 8100 block of Farm to Market Road 1442 in Orange
- Suspicious vehicle at the 2800 block of Lake Street in Bridge City
Thursday, April 29
- Assault at the 7000 block of Lariat Loop in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange
- Criminal mischief at the 200 block of Brairwick in Vidor
- Assault of a child at the 400 block of Chesser in Vidor for an incident which occurred at a different location.
Friday, April 30
- Fire on Rainbow Road in Orange
- Theft at the 12000 block of State Hwy 62 in Orange
- Burglary at the 3300 block of Elk Drive in Orange
- Sexual assault of a child in the Vidor area
Saturday, May 1
- Suspicious person at the Interstate 10 near the Asher turnaround in Vidor
Sunday, May 2
- Animal bite at the 2800 block of Dennis Drive in Orange
- Recovery of a vehicle on Morris Road in Mauriceville
- Theft at the 4500 block of Walea Drive in Orange
- Suspicious circumstances at the Rainbow Bridge in Bridge City
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
