OP-ED: Living Life: Keeping your goals in focus

The school year is close to wrapping up and our lives have taken on an even more hectic pace.

Dance recital begins this weekend.

Setup for the carnival starts on Saturday.

A flurry of award nights and programs are on the calendar. A quick trip to Waco for the State Lions Convention is scheduled for next week as well.

The days seem to fly by quicker and quicker each year.

I am now about to hand the keys to a car to my second teenage driver. My oldest is going to be a senior in high school. My youngest is starting kindergarten. I will be celebrating the anniversary of my 40th birthday. Things happen before you realize how much time has passed.

I had written previously about writing down 10 goals daily and focusing on them to make a few changes in my life. I have been doing fairly well at starting each day off by reviewing them, but I still have a little work left to do to see the changes I want to come about. Things don’t change overnight. I have been a certain way for 40 years. It’ll likely take some time for me to make the new habits I want to see.

We have had some challenging times over the past few weeks that have made me realize just how important my faith and church family are to me. It’s amazing that no matter how big the problem may be, with God on your side and your people around you, there isn’t anything you can’t overcome.

This next week, focus on your goals. Take time to smile. Step back and look at what’s going on in your life. Assess where you are, where you come from, and how trip to where you are going is progressing. Focus and a positive attitude can be driving forces in how your days go.

Chris Kovatch is a resident of Orange County. You can reach him at news@orangeleader.com