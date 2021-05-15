Drainage remains a priority for Orange

Relining of Cooper Gully is about to enter Phase II as the city advertises for bids for the $2.5 million project.

A Ditch Improvement project at Meeks Drive and Clark Lane was slightly delayed as a line for Centerpoint was discovered underground and needed to be relocated before work could continue with the project, according to City of Orange Director of Public Works and Engineering Department James B. “Jim” Wolf.

Storm Sewer projects are to be presented to the city council as part of the request for funding of the projects.

“They will be discussed in Budget Workshops,” Wolf said. “There are projects not funded at this time and the council has not approved them as yet.”

Projects the city is looking at but not as yet funded are the Hillbrook area as well as the Greenway area.

It is part of the process as the city continues to keep drainage a priority.

“We have to set priorities,” Wolf said.

One such project is concrete lining of ditches.

“The benefit is it reduces the number of times we have to revisit and it also improves drainage,” Wolf said. “Along with helping with maintenance of the ditches, it allows water to flow quicker. In earthen ditches, weeds grow up and slows the flow of water.”