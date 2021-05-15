Breakfast Connection returns
After missing the socializing offered through events such as the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Connection held at Bridge City Bank in Orange on Thursday, many attended the event and talked about enjoying being able to see people again. Next month, the chamber will return to its regular schedule of the first Thursday of the month for Breakfast Connection. Each month it is held at a different location and a great way to meet other business owners and chamber members.
