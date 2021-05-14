Presented Combat Flag

On Thursday, May 13, 2021 Sheriff Mooney and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was presented with an American flag by SSG Brett Schexnider. This flag was flown during combat operations in the country of Syria and combat support operations in Jordan. SSG Schexnider is a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and is currently deployed overseas serving his country. Our support for our men and women protecting our country is unwavering and we are proud to receive such a precious award.