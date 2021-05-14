Governor’s Commission For Women Announces Women-Owned Business Webinar Series And Pitch Competition

AUSTIN – In recognition of Small Business Week in Texas, the Governor’s Commission for Women today announced a Women-Owned Business Webinar Series beginning in July and focusing on resources available for women-owned small businesses in each region of Texas. Offered in partnership with the Beacon State Fund, the webinar series will feature subject-matter experts offering actionable advice about starting, growing, and sustaining a business in each region. Existing business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to attend.

Women-Owned Business Webinar Series

Central Texas: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

West Texas: Wednesday, July 28, 2021

South Texas: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

North Texas: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

East Texas: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Online registration is opening soon at gov.texas.gov/organization/ women/webinar-series

In addition to the informational webinars, the Beacon State Fund, in partnership with the Governor’s Commission for Women, will host a pitch competition with awardees selected for each region of Texas. Texas women small business owners are invited to submit an application to the pitch competition explaining how their business created solutions, employed tactics, and made adjustments to pivot in the uncertain times created by the global COVID-19 pandemic. To submit an application for the pitch competition, visit: gov.texas.gov/organization/ women/pitch-competition. Applications are due by Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

The Governor’s Commission for Women is dedicated to advancing economic opportunities for Texas women and making Texas the No. 1 state for women-owned businesses.

The Beacon State Fund, a 501(c)(3) Texas nonprofit, works cooperatively with the Governor’s Commission for Women to promote opportunities for and support the successes of Texas women.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact the Governor’s Commission for Women.